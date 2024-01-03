WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – When the weather cools, people start burning at home to stay warm, some of those fires lead to chimney fires. There have been a few in the Valley.

A fireplace can look great and add warmth, but one danger remains hard to see. It’s inside the chimney — creosote.

“All creosote is unburned fuel, and it is a concentrated form of fuel which can reignite,” said Corey Taylor-Flowers, with Ohio Chimney Company.

It also burns hotter. The Chimney Safety Institute recommends a chimney sweep if the build-up is greater than an eighth of an inch. That certified person can look at the structure and make sure it has proper flow, clearances and care.

“It’s actually fire code. All chimneys should be inspected annually, and that’s fireplaces or if it’s a furnace. A furnace, hot water tank chimney should still be inspected annually,” Taylor-Flowers said.

Taylor-Flowers is a third-generation chimney sweep. He even wears the hat. Ohio Chimney was started by his grandfather who had a chimney fire at home and found no one who could tell him what had happened and how to make his home safe.

“Well, with 30% of the structure fires originally from a chimney, I’d say that would help quite a bit. Peace of mind is a big one,” Taylor-Flowers said.

Taylor-Flowers suggests also burning seasoned wood, with a moisture content between 15% and 25%. Some people have shifted to electric units, which create an ambiance with the heat. Chimney sweeps also inspect furnaces and hot water tanks to make sure they’re venting properly.

“Go down in your basement where your hot water tanks are and there’ll be little rubber grommets on top. And if they’re melted you should call us because your system is not venting,” Taylor-Flowers said.

Otherwise, you could breathe in combustion byproducts or even carbon monoxide. It’s estimated that there are about 25,000 chimney fires per year causing $125 million in property damage.