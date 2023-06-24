WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren housing complex looking to change the perception of bad activity there — on Saturday, a community event worked closer to that goal.

The Hampshire House Apartments and Brothers Against Violence teamed up to hold a summer celebration at the complex on Fifth Street on Saturday.

The celebration included a reptile show, along with face painting for the kids, music and entertainment by Harambee Dancers and Drummers.

Officials say they are looking to change the perception of the complex following two fatal shootings, one in September 2020 and another this past March.

Tonya Ware, of Brothers Against Violence, says they are there to help those affected by the shootings.

“Our community needs to stop the violence. A lot of our young youth are getting killed for reasons that doesn’t make sense. Maybe to us, it doesn’t, but to them it does,” Ware said.

Brothers Against Violence will also be holding other events to promote its message of anti-violence, including its third annual bike run, which will be coming up Aug. 12.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.