WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators with the Trumbull Action Group Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Friday that revealed drugs and weapons, several of which were reported stolen.

Trumbull Action Group Drug Task Force (TAG) in conjunction with the Warren City Police Department Street Crimes Unit and the Ohio State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of S. Feederle Drive in reference to an ongoing drug investigation, the task force announced in a release.

Investigators recovered approximately 36 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 10 grams of suspected fentanyl, 4 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, approximately 45 Suboxone strips, 6 weapons – 2 of the 6 were reported stolen – miscellaneous paraphernalia, digital scales and money.

The task force has not announced if anyone was arrested in connection to the raid, and the investigation remains ongoing.