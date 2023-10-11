WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman has admitted her part in a crash that caused serious injuries to another driver.

Jamie Franks pleaded guilty Wednesday to an amended indictment charging her with aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence. The charges stemmed from the January 3 three-car crash in Bazetta that seriously hurt Jijuan Darrington.

Bazetta police say Darrington and the car in front of him were stopped on Elm Road while another car was turning left at the intersection of Beaver Trail. Investigators say Franks failed to stop and ran into Darrington’s vehicle, which was pushed into the car in front of his.

Police say Franks’ BAC was almost double the legal limit.

Prosecutors say Darrington is now confined to a wheelchair and sustained substantial paralysis as a result of the crash.