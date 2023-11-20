WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Donations are being accepted to aid the four children of a Warren mother who was fatally shot earlier this month.

Monetary donations will be accepted at Huntington Bank in downtown Warren for the four children of Ashante Kirksey. In addition, the neighborhood organization SESCA will coordinate a gift card, clothing and toy drive for the children on Dec. 8 and 9 from 2-6 p.m. at the parking lot of Progressive Baptist Church, located at 2258 Colonial St. S.E.

Clothing sizes for the children are as follows:

6-year-old boy – size 6/7

5-year-old boy – size 5/6

4-year-old boy – size 4/5

3-year-old girl – size 3T /4T

Funeral services are being held for Kirksey on Nov. 21 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home. Calling hours will be 4 to 6 p.m. with services following at 6 p.m.