WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Discounted fuel this Independence Day caused some slight traffic issues around Sheetz gas stations in the Mahoning Valley.

At the intersection of E. Market Street and North Road in Warren, people were lined up on the road waiting to pull in to fuel up.

Sheetz dropped the price of gas to $1.776 a gallon in honor of the year the Declaration of Independence was signed.

One woman we spoke with told us she wanted to take advantage of the deal to surprise her boyfriend with a full tank.

“I woke up this morning and I seen it on Facebook that someone said it was $1.77 a gallon. I was like, ‘Oh man, I better get down there,’ and everyone was like, ‘The lines are really busy,’ and I was like, ‘Well, I’m gonna wait. I’m gonna take that chance and wait,'” said Sandi McCauley, of Niles.

The discounted fuel applied to regular, Flex fuel, unleaded 88, mid-grade and premium gas while promotional gallons lasted.