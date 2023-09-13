WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A county-owned building that the head of maintenance previously said posed a public safety risk is coming down.

Demolition of the old Wean Building on North Park Avenue in Warren is underway. Crews started knocking down the building that had become an eyesore Tuesday.

Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership Executive Director Matt Martin says most of the cost of demolition is covered through state grants awarded to the county land bank.

“Based on the lack of use over the last decade and crumbling condition of the building, it’s unfortunately become a blighted property, and, you know, its time’s been lived and it needs to come down,” Martin said.

The local match is just 25%. It’s one of more than 100 demolitions the organization was able to pursue.

Martin says once demolition is complete, the area will become a greenspace park thanks to a partnership with the county.