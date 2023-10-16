WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell woman is facing charges after she was found in the home of another woman, who reported that she saw the suspect on surveillance video hitting her dog with a shovel.

A Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment earlier this month against Eatta Clardy, 43, on a felony burglary charge as well as a charge of injuring an animal.

The charges stem from an incident in Warren on Aug. 10.

According to a Warren police report, a 35-year-old woman called police to her home in the 1500 block of Elm Road NE after reporting that her home’s alarm had been activated. After checking her surveillance cameras, she told police that she could hear a woman talking in her home.

Police arrived and heard a woman scream inside the home. According to the report, officers found Clardy inside, and she told police that she lived in the home.

An officer recognized Clardy from a previous incident in which she was asked to leave The Elms Apartments for causing a disturbance there, the report stated.

Police said despite Clardy’s statements that she lived in the home, they could find no evidence that she lived there. Police said she had a Michael Kors handbag belonging to the homeowner, as well as a $20 bill, which was later reported missing by the homeowner.

Officers took Clardy into custody and reported that she resisted arrest and later kicked the window of the police cruiser when she was placed inside the car.

According to the report, when the homeowner arrived home, she found a Steve Madden bookbag that did not belong to her that contained someone else’s debit card.

The homeowner told police that she watched a video from her security cameras that showed Clardy grabbing her dog by the collar and throwing it like a shot put down the driveway. The woman said Clardy then hit the dog with a shovel several times.

The dog, which was 17 years old and deaf and blind, had a serious cut and internal injuries, according to the report. Bystanders took the dog to a veterinary hospital, the report stated. The condition of the dog is unknown.

Police said it was also discovered that while Clardy was in the home, she opened the homeowner’s mail and scattered it throughout the home.

Clardy pleaded not guilty to the charges during her arraignment on Wednesday, and bond was set at $25,000. She is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 8.