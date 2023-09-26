WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Convicted double-murderer and death row inmate Charles Lorraine has died at the Ohio Corrections Medical Center, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections has confirmed Tuesday.

No cause of death has been given for Lorraine, who was 56 years old. A report from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office stated he died about 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Lorraine was scheduled several times following his conviction in 1986 and his last rescheduled date to die was May 13, 2026. He was sentenced to death after being found guilty of the 1986 capital murders of Raymond Montgomery, 77, and his bedridden 80-year-old wife Doris inside their Haymaker Avenue NW, Warren home.

Gov. Mike DeWine had given a reprieve to Lorraine late last year when his then-execution date of March 15, 2023, was nearing. The delay was because of the inability of the state of Ohio to obtain lethal execution drugs.

First News spoke with Doris and Raymond’s niece back in 2022 after the execution was delayed who said that Raymond’s siblings have passed away, as well as Doris’ son — all before they were able to see justice served.

Evidence showed that Lorraine — then age 19 with a long criminal history as both juvenile and adult — on May 6, 1986, used a butcher’s knife to stab Raymond Montgomery five times and to stab Doris Montgomery nine times. Both died of their injuries.