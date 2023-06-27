WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — People who live on the southwest side of Warren are concerned about what they call a “dangerous” intersection.

The light at the intersection of Tod Avenue and Palmyra Road was disabled nearly three years ago. City officials say if it wasn’t disabled following results of a traffic study, the city could have been liable for any accidents that took place.

Vic Walker lives at the intersection of Tod Avenue and Palmyra Road and says “it’s very dangerous.”

The traffic signal there was put in flashing mode almost three years ago following the traffic study.

“I would like to see the light back up,” Walker says.

Walker’s house has been in his family for decades. He remembers a number of accidents both before the light was disabled and after, the latest happening early Saturday morning, several hundred feet before the intersection.

According to a police report, alcohol is suspected in the crash. Still, Walker feels speeding on Tod Avenue has become an increasing issue.

“We call it ‘Tod Raceway,'” Walker says. “Since they took the lights out, you got a four-lane highway coming off of a main road.”

City Engineering, Planning and Building department director Paul Makosky sent First News data from a 2022 Eastgate Traffic and Speed study that found the average speed on Tod Avenue to be just under 36 mph.

“I mean, the speed limit’s 35 — and if they’re doing 50, we think they’re doing good,” Walker says.

The intersection is a topic of discussion for both women running to represent Warren’s sixth ward.

Lea Dotson, a sixth ward candidate, lives down the road from the intersection and has collected more than 600 signatures from concerned residents.

“All we’re asking for as a community is to take us seriously, understand that we have legitimate concerns, do something at least about the speed,” Dotson says. “But something needs to be done about this light, because we just really don’t feel safe.”

Honeya Price, a sixth ward candidate, says she understands both the concerns from people who live in the area and the city’s position on the light.

“If the light isn’t coming back, let’s come up with some solution, let’s move on from that issue, and let’s at least put signs and a traffic officer until we can figure this out,” Price says.

Warren director of safety and service Eddie Colbert says the city is looking into adding additional signage near the intersection.