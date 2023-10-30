WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Country music star Gary Allan will play at Packard Music Hall in Warren next year.

Allan’s “Ruthless Tour” is scheduled to take the stage on March 7. Tickets are $35 to $85.

Tickets are available for pre-sale Thursday, November 2 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. online only using the password: PACKARD. Regular tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Allan made his country music debut in the late 90s. Over the years, 26 of his singles made it to the Billboard Hot County Songs list.

The “Ruthless Tour” draws from the past several years and his “comeback collection,” according to information from his album label.