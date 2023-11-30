WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Current 5th Ward Councilwoman Ashley Miner-McBride is challenging incoming councilwoman Tiffany Stanford’s eligibility to take office. McBride filed an official protest with the Trumbull County Board of Elections Thursday.

“It is my belief that she [Stanford] cannot legally be sworn in because she has relocated her residence outside of the 5th Ward and outside of Warren,” Miner-McBride wrote in the letter.

According to records on the Trumbull County Auditor’s Office website, Stanford is one of the listed owners of a home located at 1186 Lynn Drive in Bazetta Township. Auditor’s office records show the sale took place on October 13, 2023.

Stanford defeated Miner-McBride by 18 votes during the Democratic primary in May. Stanford was unopposed in the November general election.

Trumbull County Board of Elections Director Stephanie Penrose said she’ll be sending the letter to legal council to get their opinion.

When First News reached Stanford, she said she was in the middle of something and would call us back. We are still waiting for the return phone call.