WARREN Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- The two people who died in a weekend fire in Warren Township have been identified.

The Trumbull County Coroner revealed that Roscoe Toles, 82, and Etianne Whitaker, 52, died in the fire on the 1800 block of Miller Street SW on Sunday.

The house collapsed around 4:30 a.m. and the rest of the structure was then torn down, Warren Township Fire Department reported.

The cause of death of the victims is under investigation.

On Monday, Carroll Bruton, 73, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated arson, and two counts of arson.

Judge Patty Knepp ordered Bruton held without bond during his arraignment in Warren Municipal Court. She set a bond hearing and a preliminary hearing for Jan. 16.