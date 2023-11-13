WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In something of an unexpected move, convicted killer Kashaun Williams took the witness stand himself, wanting to give jurors a view of his life.

“I’ve been sittin’ here listening, and it’s clear that nobody really know what’s going on,” Williams said.

Jurors found Williams guilty of capital murder charges last Thursday in the death of James Chapman. The panel returned to court Monday to begin the process of determining whether or not Williams should be sentenced to death.

“Sometimes, I still don’t understand how I’m sittin’ here in front of y’all,” Williams said.

For close to 35 minutes, Williams gave a rambling and sometimes incoherent speech describing his history of run-ins with the law and time behind bars, admitting along the way he sold marijuana and other drugs to make a living.

“Cause I never had an honest job a day in my life,” Williams said.

Williams says he met Chapman and his girlfriend, Martina Moore, that night last April to smoke pot and have a few drinks.

“Still catchin’ up to me this day — certain things that transpired throughout that night. I’m still have a hard time remembering things,” Williams said.

Williams told the jury he was sorry and held no grudges for the way the case played out.

“I do show remorse for what happened to James that night,” Williams said.

Cleveland-area psychologist Dr. Sandra McPherson, who interviewed Williams in jail, took the stand saying he is addicted to marijuana and suffers from ADHD but never received proper care.

“He was a kid. He was in need, and he was maltreated as far as I’m concerned,” McPherson said.

Defense lawyers hope jurors will take that into consideration and spare Williams’ life.