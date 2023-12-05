WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A convicted killer from Warren who was sentenced to death is getting another review of his intellectual ability following a decision by the 11th District Court of Appeals.

The court ruled that Trumbull County Common Pleas Court will have to hold another hearing on whether Andre Williams has an intellectual disability, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

The proceeding is what’s known as an Atkins appeal.

The district court ruled that the lower court did not sufficiently consider all evidence that Williams was intellectually disabled. The panel did hold that testimony from Dr. Thomas Gazley, who told the court in 2017 that he didn’t believe Williams could be classified as disabled, could stand. Williams had asked to have Gazley’s testimony thrown out.

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is appealing the decision to have the case heard again.

“We respectfully disagree with the appellate court’s factual and legal analysis. This office believes that the fifty-page opinion, rendered by now-retired Judge W. Wyatt McKay, who was also the trial judge in the 1989 case against Williams, concluding that the defendant was not intellectually disabled (formerly referred to as “mentally retarded”), thoroughly reviewed the evidence and delivered a well-reasoned, factually supported and legally sufficient opinion,” Watkins said in a prepared news release.

Williams was convicted in the beating death of George Melnick, 65, in his Warren home in 1988. He was also convicted of beating, blinding and the attempted rape of Melnick’s wife, Katherine, while she lay unconscious, according to Watkins.

Williams was convicted of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and attempted rape. He was sentenced to death in March 1989.

Watkins said that both the 11th District Court of Appeals in 1994 and the Ohio Supreme Court in 1996 upheld the convictions and death sentence, as did other appeals that followed in Ohio and federal courts.

This recent ruling to hear the Atkins plea again orders the lower court to consider the most recent law and clinical principles of intellectual disability adopted by Ohio and federal precedent.