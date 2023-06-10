WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Trumbull County MetroParks brought together several community groups Saturday to share their thoughts on how to make their community more healthy.

Executive director Zachary Svette organized the event, which took place at the Kent State University Trumbull County campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

“Have an event for kids and families, come out and enjoy the outdoors and learn about healthy options in the community,” Svette said.

Some community groups that were present included Champion Township fire and police departments, Akron Children’s Hospital and Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership.

Community programs coordinator of Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership Sevasti Tripoulas said part of the group’s mission is improving the quality of life in the neighborhoods of Warren.

“We have a food access initiative trying to get fresh produce out to the neighborhoods in the city of Warren,” Tripoulas said.

County leaders came together to promote safety, as well as living a healthy lifestyle.

“As kids are getting out of school, we just want kids to be safe in their communities, on their bikes and general safety as well,” Svette said.