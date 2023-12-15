WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of children in Trumbull County will have gifts under the tree this Christmas, thanks to the community’s generosity.

The Warren Family Mission’s cafeteria was filled with dolls, trucks, bikes, and hundreds of other toys on Friday to make the annual toy distribution a success.

“Once again our community comes through and really ensured that families in need this year would have a Christmas,” said Dominic Mararri, Warren Family Mission’s Director of Public Relations.

Janessa Blaire of Warren was just one of the parents receiving assistance through the Mission for the first time.

“I’m actually very excited,” said Blaire as she picked out gifts for her six-year-old son. “Because I can pick out what he likes you know it’s kinda hard because he likes a lot of stuff.”

Blaire said she’s been impacted by the rising cost of just about everything.

“It’s very hard you know. I work two days a week. I just moved. You know trying to make ends meet, that’s all I can do is pay bills. I can’t do anything else,” said Blaire.

The mission says they plan to help 400 preregistered families which is about 900 children through this toy distribution and many of them wouldn’t have any gifts at all if it wasn’t for this.

“It makes me happy,” said Blaire. “Because there’s a lot of families that can’t afford to do anything so I’m a part of it. And to be able to be a part of this makes me very happy.”