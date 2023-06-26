YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An agreement has been reached in a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Trumbull Board of Commissioners and Commissioner Niki Frenchko.

A July 22, 2023 agreement between Dawn Gedeon Guarino and the board was approved in the U.S. federal court for the Northern District Of Ohio, but terms of that agreement were not provided in court documents.

The original lawsuit was for $1 million. All claims have been dismissed with each party paying their own legal fees.

Guarino Gedeon filed the lawsuit in March 2022 claiming on about January 2021, Frenchko made disparaging remarks “regarding Italian Americans critical of Trumbull County employing so many Italians and repeatedly likening Italians to mafia types and organized crime members,” according to the complaint. Guranio Gedeon is Italian American.

Frenchko has said that her comments were taken out of context and that she was referring to cronyism that she says has taken place in county offices. She has denied making any remarks about individuals and their heritage.