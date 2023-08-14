WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Commissioners spoke out Monday about the harassment and retaliation lawsuit filed against them, which was settled in court.

Former clerk Paula Vivoda-Klotz filed the lawsuit in June 2022, asking for lost wages and monetary damages and alleging discrimination and retaliation. She said the actions happened after she took a leave of absence in 2020 and then wanted reduced work hours when she returned, but instead, her assistant clerk position was eliminated and she was demoted, according to the complaint.

Over a period of time between 2020 and 2021, Vivoda-Klotz said she was harassed by Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko and that Frenchko tried to manipulate her schedule and have her fired.

Trumbull County Commissioners said they’re ready to put the incident behind them and move toward a more positive work environment.

“Unfortunately, no one wins in this settlement, but Trumbull County can put this behind us. We can focus on morale. We can focus on employees and moving this county forward in a positive direction,” said Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa.

As part of the agreement, Vivoda-Klotz has resigned and was awarded a sum of $300,000 before attorney fees.

In addition to that, she will keep her employee benefits for a whole year.

Commissioner Niki Frenchko was not in attendance at the meeting.