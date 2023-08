WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren City Council President John Brown is running for county commissioner.

Brown filed his petitions to run for the seat currently held by incumbent Republican Niki Frenchko.

He’ll first have to seek the Democratic nomination in the primary election currently scheduled for March 19.

Officials with the Trumbull County Board of Elections say Brown is the first to file for any seat in the county for the 2024 primary.