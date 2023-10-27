WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re in the mood for Greek food, a festival this weekend will help satisfy your craving.

St. Demetrios in Warren is hosting its first indoor fall food festival. It’ll feature the same delicious dishes served during the church’s summer festival.

Organizers say they decided to test out hosting another Greek Food Festival. They hope a lot of people show up to make it a success.

All the money raised goes back to the church.

“We had a lot of the ladies, I’m going to say 90% of the women 50 and up, have volunteered. They are troopers and come in making desserts, helping make the food because everything is more of an artisan touch, and everything here is so authentic Greek food,’ said Georgia Marousis, volunteer.

The festival runs through 9 p.m. Friday and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.