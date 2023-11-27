WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Chicago man Monday pleaded guilty in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to a gun charge stemming from an April traffic stop.

Kewon Young, 31, will be sentenced after a presentence investigation by Judge Cynthia Rice after pleading guilty to a third-degree felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The maximum sentence for the charge is three years in prison.

The charge stems from an April 17 arrest by troopers with the Southington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutors Office said.

Young is not allowed to have a gun because of a drug conviction in Illinois.