WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Several animals are dead as a result of a garage fire Sunday night, according to the Warren Township Fire Department.

The Warren Township Fire Department was called out just before 11 p.m. Sunday night for a detached garage fire on the 400 block of Burwell Road Northwest. According to the department, the fire was controlled by 11:15 p.m. but not before several chickens and cats died in the fire. No human injuries were reported.

Volunteers and off-duty personnel at mutual aid departments responded to assist as well as Warren Township’s off-duty and volunteer responders. Champion Twp. Fire Department, Newton Falls Joint Fire District, Braceville Fire Department and Lordstown Fire Department all assisted on scene.

Trumbull County Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.