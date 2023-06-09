WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren police were called to an apartment at the 3000 block of Lancer Court for reports of a car being shot just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police observed two bullet holes in the rear passenger fender, one in the passenger rear door and two in the passenger front door, which had a shattered window, though no projectile was found inside the vehicle, according to reports.

Reports state the owner of the vehicle was inside her apartment at the time of the shooting and stated she did not see any suspicious persons or vehicles and suspects someone hidden in the nearby woods shot her vehicle. Police searched the woods but found no shell casings.