WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three motorcycles and a car were involved in a crash Friday night.
It happened on West Market Street late Friday night.
Dispatchers say a car hit the motorcycles.
Only minor injuries were reported on the scene.
by: Noelle Haynes
