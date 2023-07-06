WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cafaro Foundation is investing in the future of Catholic education.

Thursday, the foundation announced a major gift to John F. Kennedy Catholic School in Warren.

The donation of $400,000 is headed to the school to help upgrade its athletic facilities.

This is just the latest in a series of gifts that the Cafaro Foundation has made to the school in recent years

Since its inception in 1996, the Cafaro Foundation has awarded millions of dollars in grants to worthy organizations and individuals.