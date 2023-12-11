WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A realtor arrived at a house they were selling to discover it was burglarized.

It happened sometime last week at a house in the 300 block of Central Parkway Southeast in Warren, according to a police report.

A washer and dryer, a gun safe that weighs around 500 pounds, several guns and about 70 fishing poles were some of the items that were stolen, according to the police report.

Police are working with a neighbor to see if their security camera captured the reported burglary.