WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Martina McBride will be coming to Packard Music Hall this December to perform “The Joy of Christmas.”

McBride will be visiting the Valley on Dec. 9 as part of her Joy of Christmas Tour. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is slated to start at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available for digital pre-sale beginning Thursday this week from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. with the password: PACKARD. Regular ticket sales begin Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase through Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices range from $35-125.