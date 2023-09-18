WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Martina McBride will be coming to Packard Music Hall this December to perform “The Joy of Christmas.”

Local canning company announces recall of most products Local canning company announces recall of most products

McBride will be visiting the Valley on Dec. 9 as part of her Joy of Christmas Tour. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is slated to start at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available for digital pre-sale beginning Thursday this week from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. with the password: PACKARD. Regular ticket sales begin Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase through Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices range from $35-125.