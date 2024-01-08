WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — An arrest has been made for a fire that killed two people over the weekend.

Carroll Bruton, 73, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated arson and two counts of arson.

Bruton was arrested after a fire that killed two people at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Miller Street SW.

Township police Chief Benjamin Harrell said Bruton is a family member of the victims.

Firefighters said the home was fully involved when they arrived and the floors and the roof and second story collapsed while crews were fighting the fire.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.