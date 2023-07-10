WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio’s 11th District Court of Appeals upheld the murder conviction and prison sentence of a Warren man convicted of killing a man in 2021.

Cedrick Patterson, 42, was sentenced to 44 to 49 and a half years in prison for the Dec. 1, 2021, fatal shooting of Bernard Owens at a high-rise apartment in the city. During the August 2022 trial, Patterson was also convicted of shooting another man at an adjoining apartment building, according to prosecutors.

In an opinion written by Judge Eugene A. Lucci and filed Monday, the 11th District Court of Appeals rejected several claims by Patterson’s attorney, including that Patterson was denied protections covered by Miranda Rights. The court also found no merit in the argument that the state did not provide credible evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that Patterson committed the felonious assault on Nov. 21, 2021.

During Patterson’s sentencing, Common Pleas Judge Ronald Rice had pointed to Patterson’s lengthy criminal history in three states and called him a “criminal psychopath.”

Patterson is now serving his sentence at North Central Correctional Institution in Marion.