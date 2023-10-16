WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 11th District Court of Appeals on Monday affirmed the conviction and prison sentence of a man convicted of second-degree burglary charges in Trumbull County.

Darrell Sims, 53, is serving a six-year term at Madison Correctional Institution.

Sims pleaded guilty in May to the burglary charges, and Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Ronald Rice sentenced him to consecutive three-year sentences, which were the basis of Sims’ appeal to the 11th District judges.

Sims’ lawyer contended the trial court improperly applied state law when imposing the consecutive sentences, however, appellate Judge John J. Eklund wrote that the argument “is misguided,” according to a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Eklund was joined in the opinion by 11th District Judges Mary Jane Trapp and Matt Lynch.

According to a police report, the burglary took place in Warren in September 2022 in the 900 block of West Market Street. A victim in a wheelchair reported Sims threw a cup of boiling water at his face.

Crews took the victim to the hospital for treatment of minor burns to his face.