WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Brightview, an addiction treatment center in Warren, hosted a community event at the Warren Family Mission. Mission leaders say it’s important to give people information on turning their lives around.

The event had 17 providers handing out resources for mental and physical health. Event leaders say this event is important to show people what Trumbull County has to offer.

Community members were given free food and entertainment. Organizers wanted people to connect one bite at a time.

“Our goal with this was so that there was no intimidation when coming to a table,” said Allie Bova, Brightview community resource manager. “Because we know that there are resources that are needed and the best way to give them out is for someone to feel comfortable.”

Bova wants people to know that Brightview is here to help give people a better tomorrow.

“There is no difference between you and I — we are all one community,” Bova said.