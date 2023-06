WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 9-year-old girl was shot over the weekend after a bullet went through a house.

According to dispatch, the girl was taken to the hospital.

The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday on the 800 block of Kenilworth Ave. SE in Warren.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox. Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

First News reached out to Warren police about the shooting several times, but we have not heard back.