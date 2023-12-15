WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Four people arrested during a traffic stop where reports said police found three loaded guns as well a 3-year-old child are being held without bond following their arraignments in municipal court.

Arrested Wednesday and arraigned Friday on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony and child endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor, were Mary Zarlingo, 29, of Austintown; Kyle Larosa, 21, of Warren; Cierra Hawn, 24, who has addresses in Niles and Newton Falls; and Mahki Crank, 19, of Niles.

Crank faces an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

All four pleaded not guilty before Judge Thomas Gysegem to the misdemeanor charge and are expected to be back in court Tuesday. A notation in the online court records for all four said they were being held without bond as a “public safety exception” because there were loaded guns found in a moving car with a child.

The four were arrested about 3 p.m. Wednesday after an officer who was behind an SUV Zarlingo was driving on Youngstown Road SE near East Avenue SE pulled her over for an improper turn. Reports said just before the car stopped, three of the occupants were fidgeting inside like they were trying to hide something, according to a police report.

When the officer approached the car, he saw the child, who Zarlingo said was hers, standing up in the back seat and not in a child seat, the report stated.

Reports said police asked Zarlingo and the passengers if there were any guns in the car, and they all said no. An officer then asked Zarlingo again if there were any guns in the SUV, and she said no again. When the officer said he wanted to check just to make sure none of the passengers had a gun, Zarlingo said she was sure they didn’t.

After being asked to give consent to search the vehicle, police found a loaded 9mm pistol around the area where the child had been standing, reports said.

Police then lifted up the back seat and found a loaded .22-caliber revolver and a loaded 9mm pistol, reports said.

Another passenger then gave police permission to check his book bag and when they did, reports said police found a small bag of marijuana.

The child was given to the one person who was not arrested, reports said.