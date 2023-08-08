WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Irish dance show that began in the 1990s is coming to Warren this fall.

Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance: 25 Years of Standing Ovations will be coming to W.D. Packard Music Hall on Nov. 11 at 8 p.m., according to a press release.

Tickets are available for presale starting on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and running until Thursday at 10 p.m. The presale is online only and you have to use the code PACKARD to purchase.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. on the Ticketmaster website and the Packard Music Hall Box Office.

Ticket prices range from $35-$99.50. Fees may apply.