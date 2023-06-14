WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two of the three people charged with capital murder stemming from the January fire in Warren that killed 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Judge Sean O’Brien has asked members of the media not to film or record Patricia Zarlingo while she’s in handcuffs or shackles. O’Brien also says any signs or writing on shirts that pertain to the case won’t be allowed during court proceedings.

During Zarlingo’s hearing Wednesday afternoon, the court also set an April 1, 2024 trial date.

Meanwhile, co-defendant Brendan Daviduk‘s trial date has been scheduled for May 14, 2024.

Judge O’Brien also ordered Daviduk to appear at all future court hearings wearing civilian clothing rather than the orange jail uniform.

Daviduk’s next scheduled hearing is Sept. 6.