WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A mother is charged with endangering children after her children were found walking alone with suitcases, according to a police report.

The police report states that two children were found walking alone with suitcases in the area of the Highland Homes’ office in Warren around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The caller told police that they had changed the youngest child’s diaper and gave both children food.

The oldest child stated they were waiting for the bus, according to the report.

The mother of the children, Pamela Dunham, 26, was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Monday where she pleaded not guilty to two charges of endangering children. She is set to return to court Sept. 26.