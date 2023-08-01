WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing a felony charge after police say she assaulted a man and caused a disturbance at the hospital where her boyfriend was being treated for stab wounds.

Taliyah Solomon, 24, faces a felony assault charge and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.

According to a police report, Solomon was at a bar with her boyfriend when he was stabbed. He was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Police say when they arrived at the hospital Sunday morning around 6 a.m., they were advised that Solomon had been arguing with a security guard. A man at the hospital went over to try and direct her out and prevent her from hitting the security guards. That’s when Solomon stated she would leave, but before doing so allegedly spit in the man’s face, according to a police report.

The report states that Solomon told officers she was worried about her boyfriend and wanted to make sure he was getting proper treatment.

Solomon was arraigned on Monday and pleaded not guilty. She was given a $2,500 bond and will return to court on August 24.

The condition of the stabbing victim is unknown at this time.