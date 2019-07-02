Warren neighborhood group looks for help outside Valley to tear down St. Joe’s

The Northwest Neighborhood Association of Warren says the city needs help getting rid of the vacant eyesore

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – People in Warren say they’re rallying against blight. In this case, it may be the biggest eyesore between Youngstown and Warren — the old St. Joseph Hospital.

That’s why a Warren neighborhood group, the Northwest Neighborhood Association of Warren, plans to act soon.

Residents from the city’s west side are organizing a rally for later this summer to draw attention to the problem.

Group leaders think the only way to solve the issue is to get help from outside of the Valley.

“We’re here to ask people for help,” Robert Weitzel said. “We need help from the state, we need help from the federal government because the city, in no way, has the money to take that down.”

Group members said homeless people take shelter in the empty hospital and they’ve seen their home values drop because of the blight.