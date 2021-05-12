Warren native to be inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — again

The Foo Fighters formed back in 1994 in Seattle and they have been rocking ever since

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Foo Fighters, featuring frontman and Warren native Dave Grohl, was formed back in 1994 in Seattle and they have been rocking ever since.

It was announced Wednesday that the group will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

It’s a big honor for Grohl to earn induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but he’s already been inducted with Nirvana. Now, he earns a second honor with the Foo Fighters.

“He can do a lot of things like ‘Monkey Wrench’ and super hardcore, then he does some softer things. He still has real lyrics. It’s real music,” said West & Main owner Gabe Gouvas.

West & Main is located right along Dave Grohl Alley. All American Cards & Comics, owned by Greg Bartholomew, is also along the alley.

They both feel that the honor is beneficial to Warren.

“Most people can correlate him getting in with the alley here, and hopefully bring some people to Warren. You know, it’s another feel-good story for the Valley,” Bartholomew said.

Many people remember when Grohl came back and played at the Niles Record Connection in 2015. Bartholomew said he met him during one trip back to Trumbull County.

Grohl grew up in Warren. His dad was in the military so he moved often, but Grohl never forgot this area and has seen the alley which bears his name.

“There’s nobody technically in charge of the alley but I’d like to see some of the artists’ associations get together and maybe spruce up some of the artwork, get some new things down here,” Bartholomew said.

People love the alley’s atmosphere and will go take pictures. It draws attention to the area and many feel Grohl reflects positively on the area.

“Celebrities and athletes, their voice is heard a little bit more, and for him to not get in trouble and be a positive role model for the youth, I think that’s really great,” Gouvas said.

The Rock Hall induction will be in October. The other two-time inductees in this class are Carole King and Tina Turner.