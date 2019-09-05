Warren native and CEO of hydrogen car company signs agreement to come to Valley

The CEO of Hyperion Motors is from Warren but that's not the only reason he wanted to base operations there

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new company is coming to Warren. Its goal is to revolutionize the alternative fuel car industry.

Hyperion Motors will base its automotive division at the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center (TBEIC) in Warren.

The CEO of the company signed the new agreement Thursday. He was joined by other senior leaders from his Orange, California company.

Hyperion will start by hiring engineers and IT workers at the new automotive engineering hub.

For now, operations will be based at the Warren energy incubator. Plans are to grow out from here and replicate what is going on in California.

“The key is going to be to get these stations built and maybe we can have a hydrogen highway here in Ohio,” CEO Angelo Kafantaris said.

Kafantaris is from Warren but that’s not the only reason he wanted to base the work here.

You can hear more about what’s driving his decision tonight on First News at 5 and 6 p.m.