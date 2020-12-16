Warren museum closes temporarily, fears others will follow due to pandemic

The executive director of the National Packard Museum said they are more fortunate than other museums across the country

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Amid high numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Valley, some local museums have decided to close temporarily.

The National Packard Museum in Warren issued a notice earlier this month, saying it would be closing for the rest of December.

Executive director Mary Ann Porinchak said December is typically a slow month since people are preparing for the holidays.

With no international tourists coming to visit the museum due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was seeing very few visitors. Admissions for this year are down over 60% compared to last year.

The museum staff looked at COVID-19 cases in Ohio and neighboring states, then looked at visitor numbers. Porinchak said they then made the difficult decision to close through the end of the year.

“I have an elderly audience. I don’t want to put any of them at risk, and I certainly don’t want to put my volunteers and staff at risk. So I looked at that number of admissions and store sales and said, ‘You know what? This is not worth it. We will find this money elsewhere.'”

The National Packard Museum is keeping its store open for online sales and has received donations from its fans across the country.

Porinchak said the museum has been impacted economically this year — not just from having fewer visitors, but also from not being able to host events.

She said their overall income has been almost halved this year.

Staff members have been able to work during the closure because they can socially distance in their offices.

Porinchak said this time has allowed the museum to devote extra resources to future projects. The soonest will be the “Roll Your Own” motorcycle exhibit, which will open January 8.

Porinchak said the National Packard Museum is more fortunate than other museums across the country.

She fears many small museums and collections will close, and worries what that will mean for our national history. Unlike the National Packard Museum, Porinchak doesn’t think they have the resources and foundation to make it through the COVID-19 pandemic.

A survey by the American Alliance of Museums shows one in three museums across the country do not believe they will survive the pandemic without financial relief.

Porinchak said it’s the responsibility of surviving museums to take artifacts and preserve them, if possible.

“We can’t afford, in this country, to lose those stories and those history collections. That’s what makes our culture so rich, knowing our past and having these items to be able to teach people. It’s OK to look online and do the online tours, but when you walk into a big place like this, and you see the massive size of these cars, and the beauty and the elegance, it’s important to know that because then you can kind of put your own life into context.”

She said she’s already aware of museums closing due to COVID-19. She thinks there will be more closures in the months to come, especially since she believes it will take six months for museums to get back to their regular admission levels.

Porinchak also explained the importance of that history a little closer to home. She said the National Packard Museum is an example of the vibrancy of the Mahoning Valley and seeing the innovation of the Packard brothers can push people to be innovative themselves.