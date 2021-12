WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – US Marshals arrested the suspect in a Warren murder Friday, December 3 near Seattle, Washington and have transported him back to Ohio.

Cameron Tillis, 36, is charged with aggravated murder, having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence.

He is accused of killing Delquan Ware, who coroners identified as the victim of a deadly drive-by shooting that happened on August 2, 2020.

Tillis was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Wednesday evening.