Warren mother sentenced in child endangering case involving 4-year-old

Family members said the 4-year-old boy was covered in bruises, not being fed and was being kept in the basement

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren mother indicted on child endangering charges in February pleaded guilty Thursday.

Canchata Allgood was sentenced to 15 to 18 years in prison.

She was arrested after a December 2020 investigation of circumstances inside a house in the 200 block of Austin Avenue NW.

According to the police report, a man said his son was staying at a home there, where Allgood lives.

He said other family members told him the 4-year-old boy was covered in bruises, not being fed and was being kept in the basement.

When officers got there to check on the child, they said the mother refused to let them in.

Police said the father then had officers listen to a conversation with another family member in which the family member claimed the suspect has cameras in the house to alert her when the child is trying to come upstairs from the basement.

The family member said the suspect would beat the child if he came upstairs to get food, according to the report.

James Jethroe also faces charges related to the incident, but his case is still pending in the courts.