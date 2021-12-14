WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police say a young mother allegedly left her 14-month-old child alone in her apartment for several hours.

Dariann Evans, 24, was charged this week with one misdemeanor count of endangering a child. Detectives say the 14-month-old child was found shortly after the missing report was filed on Thursday.

According to police reports, officers were first alerted of the situation by the child’s grandmother, who went to the Warren City Police Department for help.

She told officers she had already been by her daughter’s Warren apartment but could not find the child anywhere inside.

Police immediately conducted a search of the building, including nearby apartments. They interviewed neighbors, who gave varying reports that they hadn’t seen or heard the child since the previous morning.

Detectives checked social media for Evans’ whereabouts, and the child’s grandmother attempted to contact her but both were unsuccessful. The grandmother told officers she believed the mother was intoxicated in Youngstown.

Evans was arraigned on Monday where she entered a not guilty plea. She’s due back in Warren municipal court on January 27, 2022.

A judge ordered she have no contact with the child unless it’s approved by the court. It was unclear in the reports where the child was during the police’s search, but was found safe.