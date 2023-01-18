WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren mother whose son was hurt in an accidental shooting last year received her sentence on a child endangering charge.

Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Andrew Logan sentenced Yolanda Adair, 35, to two years of probation.

Adair had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of child endangering.

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted Adair in August on a felony charge.

According to court records, the alleged offense happened on April 23, the same day police were called to the Highland Terrace Apartments after someone called 911 to report a boy accidentally shot his half-brother.