WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother in Warren took her concerns about her babysitter to police.

According to a police report, officers were called about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Central Parkway SE after a mother reported concerns about her babysitter that she recorded on a surveillance camera.

The incident happened on June 6.

The mother told police that she has two small children, ages 1 and 2, that have been watched by the same babysitter for several months. She said she was working a later shift and called the babysitter but didn’t receive an answer.

The mother said she turned on a camera system that is set up inside her home and saw her kids eating dinner while the babysitter was asleep on the couch. She also watched video that showed the babysitter picking up food that was on the floor and feeding it to one of the children. Another portion of the video showed one of the children on the floor while the babysitter was asleep, and at one point, the babysitter had one of the children by the arm and was dragging the child, according to the police report.

The mother confronted the babysitter, who she said admitted to the actions, and called police. The mother said the babysitter is not wanted back. Police did not indicate any further action in the police report.