Warren mom pleads to reduced charge following child’s injury

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren mother was sentenced to one year probation after pleading no contest and being found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Morgan Bailey, 28, was charged after her 3-year-old child called 911 after cutting his foot.

Officers responded to a house in the 400 block of Parkman Rd. NW just before 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 8 where they found the toddler still on the phone and Bailey asleep.

Bailey was difficult to awaken, according to police, but when she did wake up she told officers she had no idea her son called 911.

Bailey was also sentenced to 30 days in jail but 29 days were suspended, and she was given credit for one day served.