Warren mom facing OVI and child endangering charges

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren mother is facing several charges after police say she crashed into a pole in Warren and then took off, leaving her children behind.

Officers were called about 10:43 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Niles Road and Kenilworth Avenue where they found pieces of a car and two teenagers.

Witnesses say that a woman, later identified as 43-year-old Doria Johnson, hit the pole and took off after her children jumped out.

Police caught up with Johnson on Niles Road and noted that smoke was coming from the hood of her car.

When officers asked her to get out of the car, they said a Bud Light can rolled off of her lap and that she smelled heavily of alcohol, the report stated.

Officers said that Johnson could not stand without assistance.

Further investigation uncovered that the teens at the accident scene were Johnson’s children who got out of the car after she hit the pole, the report stated.

Johnson was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Hospital and then booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of child endangering and OVI.

The children were picked up by a family member.