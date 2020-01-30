Warren mom facing charges after baby found wandering at night

A Warren woman is facing charges after police say her 1-year-old child was found wandering outside at night, alone and barely clothed

According to a police report, officers were called about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to a house in the 2100 block of W. Market St. where they found a woman holding a baby wrapped in a blanket.

The woman told officers that she found the child in her driveway as she was pulling in.

The child was barefoot and wearing only a diaper and pants, according to the report.

As police were attempting to go door to door to find out where the child lived, they said they made contact with 30-year-old Brittney Hahn, who was outside looking for the child.

Officers went to Hahn’s house on Vermont Ave. NW where they made contact with the child’s father who told them that he was in the garage working on a vehicle when Hahn came outside to smoke a cigarette with him, according to the police report.

When Hahn went back inside the house, the child was gone.

Police searched the house and said they found a crib where the baby sleeps was about six inches off the floor and had only three sides. When officers asked the father why, he said so the child could get in and out of the crib when he wants.

Officers said the child’s father told them that when this usually happens, he goes to the back yard to look for the child. The officer said he asked the father if he meant the same baby that had gotten out, and he said yes.

Police determined that the child would have had to cross four lanes of traffic across W. Market Street to get to where he was found.

Hahn was arrested on child endangering charges. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Thursday and is scheduled for another hearing on Feb. 27.

The child was returned to the father.

Two other children live in the home, according to the police report.

Police say Children Services was notified.